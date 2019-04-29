Speech to Text for Oral cancer survivors fight to raise awareness of the deadly disease

alabama ranks in the top 10 in the nation for oral cancer cases and deaths. health officials dedicated the month of april to bring awareness to the deadly disease. waay31's steven dilsizian has the story of two survivors who found hope, through their shared suffering. jerry price - oral cancer survivor "i assumed once you finished the radiation, you get better immediately, and in 3 months we'd plan on going to the beach ya know... well that didnt work that well" jerry price says his path to being cancer-free, hasn't been easy. his journey started in 2015, when his wife was diagnosed with leukemia. jerry says he was meeting with a nurse, who noticed his face looked very swollen. by the end of the week - jerry was in surgery for throat cancer. take sot: jerry price - oral cancer survivor "radical neck dissection.... they took out all my lymph- nodes under here... thats why i got the turkey neck now" price had numerous radiation and chemotherapy treatments... almost a year earlier.... dirk sibert went through the same exact thing. take sot: dirk sibert - oral cancer survivor "as a result of that i went from 150 pounds to 120 pounds in a 4 to 6 week period" take graphic: according to the centers for disease control and prevention, alabama has the 5th highest rate of oral cancer, and ranks 7th in deaths related to the cancer. for the first time ever, governor kay ivey proclaimed this month, april 2019, oral cancer awareness month. take vo: dr. tres childs has been doing radiation oncology for 24 years and says awareness can lead to prevention. he says dental screenings, earlier treatment, and vaccines can all help attack the disease. take sot: dr. tres childs - ceo of alliance cancer care "if we can make people aware of it... then maybe we can cut down on the instances, and of course find it earlier and get it treated which is huge" take standup: dr. childs says oral cancer tumors are caused by three main things: heavy tobacco use heavy alcohol use and the human papilloma virus, a common sexually transmitted virus. take sot: dr. tres childs - ceo of alliance cancer care "many cases are switching to a younger, healthier population thats induced by this virus, hpv" hpv can largely be prevented through a vaccine. the cdc says nearly 80-million americans have it. it's what got both jerry and dirk. take sot: jerry price - oral cancer survivor "told em i quit smoking in 1980 and he said its not from smoking... its an hpv virus... its what caused yours" the recovery process was a long one. jerry and dirk tell me they couldn't eat, swallow, or sleep. a feeding tube was their source of nutrition. they even went to speech therapy. and they did it by themselves... without a support system around. take sot: dirk sibert - oral cancer survivor "i kinda felt out there alone and by myself cause i had not ran into someone or met anyone that had a similar diagnosis" until they found each other. jerry's wife knew dirk and connected the two, who started talking about their recovery process. take sot: dirk sibert - oral cancer survivor "through a series of events i met jerry and i met another lady and the three of us started meeting at jerrys home" since then, the group has gotten bigger as jerry and dirk share their experiences with others fighting oral cancer. they're glad governor ivey is joining them in raising awareness of the disease. and even though jerry and dirk survived, the fight is never over. take sot: jerry price - oral cancer survivor "i found out later that radiation is the gift that keeps on giving... its a forever" in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.