Speech to Text for Madison County teacher saved by co-workers in class

new this evening... a madison county teacher is back on the job after collapsing at work! the p-e teacher at buckhorn middle school made an incredible comeback. waay 31's sydney martin talked to the coworkers who saved his life. amanda marks, pe teacher "to me it is a miracle because he was lifeless and to come back and everything he has been through and for it to happen like that it's nothing short of a miracle." amanda marks tells me she's still thinking about what happened one week ago...when her coworker phillip branner became unresponsive during a physical education class. she says at first they thought he was kidding around. dobye willis, pe teacher,"i walk over and i hit him in the arm and i got nothing so i was like this is getting a little too far." the teachers were outside supervising a few classes of buckhorn middle schoolers who were running a mile for the p-e test....when they realized something was seriously wrong with branner. amanda marks, pe teacher "when i touched his head. he was cold as ice." the group then realized they needed to get the kids out of the area ...and called 9-1-1. dobye willis, pe teacher, "shaking him and hitting him and coach marks came over and hit him in the chest. and was laying him on the ground to give him cpr.." amanda marks, pe teacher "he was grey...his color you know...he is a very tan man. and he sweats all the time.. and he will tell you that. but he was cold and pale and he was not sweating so we knew something was wrong.' branner--told us he found out at the hospital he had a bad mix of blood pressure medicines and was dehydrated. the p-e teacher also shared with us he has undergone many surgeries recently and didn't know if that played into him becoming unresponsive. phillip branner, pe teacher"i was dehydrated and i took a lot of iv bags, but i don't know how. that's what they are telling me." after a few day stay in the hospital- monday he returned to school- thankful for his co- workers. phillip branner, pe teacher, "they saved my life that day. it was a scary moment." "i was ready to get back. i don't like sitting down and the doctor said i could go back, so i'm back." they told me they don't consider themselves heroes--and said their school community is like a family. amanda marks, pe teacher "we did what we needed to do to help him...and i just think it wasn't his time. " now apologizing for the hard hits he got-- to bring him back to life.. dobye willis, pe teacher,"i'm sorry if you're sore but we hit you pretty hard to wake you...get you back." syd, "the madison county teacher told me he urges anyone who doesn't feel right to get to the doctor immediately so hopefully something like this doesnt' happen to you. in madison county sm waay31 news.