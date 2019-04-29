Speech to Text for Defense speaks out after Huntsville capital murder charges dropped

tonight -- we're hearing from the attorney for a man who spent nearly a month in the madison county jail on a capital murder charge. a judge formally dismissed all charges against demorris lauderdale today. lauderdale was in jail for 20 days for a murder at an apartment complex ... before his attorneys submitted this evidence. surveillance photos show him hundreds of miles away in georgia just before the shooting! waay 31's steven dilsizian joins us live tonight with brand new information in the case. steven? guys in my hands is judge coats order of dismissal - stating the court does not find probable cause in the case surrounding demorris lauderdale. according to court documents, a witness at the scene of the murder on march 20th, identified lauderdale as the shooter in the death of a 19 year old boy. they pointed lauderdale out in photo line-ups. minutes ago, i got off the phone with lauderdale's attorney. he told me national academy of sciences research states eyewitness mis- identification plays a role in more than 70% of overturned convictions through dna testing. greg varner - demorris lauderdale's defense attorney "if the shooting happened maybe at midnight, where somebody could feasibly travel from georgia back to huntsville, we wouldnt be looking at a dismissal, and demorris would be looking at a potential death penalty in this situation" take sot: greg varner - demorris lauderdale's defense attorney "because its deemed a violent charge, it never can be expunged." varner tells me that's a flaw in the system ... and he's been working on trying to change the law so in a case like this, the defendant's record could be expunged. technically lauderdale could still be brought back into the case if police find more evidence that leads back to him. i've asked huntsville police what evidence they had, other than a photo lineup. all they would tell me is their evidence reached the threshold to make an arrest, and this investigation is far from over. i also asked if they had other suspects in mind, and i'm waiting for a response on that. in hsv sd waay31. we'll keep you updated on this case as we hear back from huntsville police.