Speech to Text for Staying Safe Around Poos This Summer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

under the i-team tab. tonight waay 31 has learned a 3-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in muscle shoals. police told us they responded to the call yesterday morning ... and the boy later died at helen heller hospital. waay-31s alexis scott is in muscle shoals tonight to tell us what we've learned so far. muscle shoals police can confirm the 3-year-old's death but are not giving out any information about his name or where he drowned. it's the first drowning we've reported on this season and with temperatures in the 80s this week ... advocates are getting out the word about keeping your kids safe around water this summer. reach or throw, but never go erin blalock, program director at ymca "seconds really count in aquatic emergencies, so we want to know where that rescue equipment is," erin blalock is the director of the y-m-c-a of the shoals. she told me some four thousand americans drown every year. blalock says parents and guardians need to know the swimming level of each child -- and when they're actually in danger. erin blalock, program director at ymca "a lot of times we hear people say, well i thought they were just playing, and what they were really doing is they were struggling and then they were going under water," blalock told me she teaches everyone at the y to reach or throw but never go. that means if someone is in danger -- you should reach to them with something like a noodle or paddle board. if you can't do that -- then throw it out to the person -- but she says never try to rescue him or her if you're not a trained lifeguard. erin blalock, program director at ymca "you can quickly get pulled under water by someone who is panicking and then we have two victims and it's very difficult to get them out of the water," there are two things blalock stressed to me as far as safety at the pool -- and supervision is only one of them. she told me dehydration is another key - a dehydrated child can collapse by water, and then drown. erin blalock, program director at ymca "stay hydrated outside, stay hydrated by the pool, at the beach, wherever you are, and make sure you're watching your kids," the colbert county coroner told me today, the drowning is a tragic accident. the police chief says he won't release any more information out of respect for the family, who's in his prayers. reporting in colbert county -- alexis scott waay-31 news