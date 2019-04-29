Speech to Text for Madison County neighbors upset after trash dumped outside home

this afternoon one madison county neighborhood is dealing with some trash trouble that's leaving behind a bad smell. neighbors tell us a company has bought an abandoned house in their new market neighborhood and started cleaning up...but now they are dumping everything on the road. waay 31's sydney martin worked to learn more about the issue and why neighbors want help getting answers. syd, "a madison county district one worker was out here today cleaning up a pile of trash left by the road...but neighbors tell me what's inside this home..and under the tarp...is far more trash than what's been picked up...and they're worried as it continues to sit, the smell it's leaving behind will get much worse." bud gambrell, neighbor, "when i'm sitting in my living room and i smell it across the street.. it's bad." neighbors in new market told waay 31 they're concerned about what's being cleaned out of a home on green meadow drive. bud gambrell, neighbor, "they went in the house in hazmats suits and covered from head to toe and i guess because of the filth and thinking it was that filthy that they need hazmat suits." gambrell told me what one of his neighbors saw when the clean up crew took them inside. bud gambrell, neighbor,"piles of trash piled up, rats, i believe they said they saw termites. spiderwebs..cobwebs that were just everywhere. mountain dew bottles filled with human urine just complete utter..it's unbelievable how nasty it is." now neighbors say the crew seen in this picture has been taking that stuff and putting it outside. bud gambrell, neighbor, "under that tarp it's cooking right now..all that filth it's going to be worse." i called mortgage contracting services who has posted no trespassing signs on the home...but was told no one could talk to me abut the home.. the sign gives two phone numbers for anyone who needs to contact them about city or county code violations...some thing that frustrates and confuses neighbors. bud gambrell, neighbor, "it almost seems like an admission of guilt like we know we've done something wrong. how could you not? you went in with a hazmat suit and you dumped it out i the driveway. i don't understand how you think that's ok." now neighbors are looking for someone to provide them answers as to what is going on-- and if the clean up is following code. bud gambrell, neighbor, "i want to see it cleaned up in a proper way. you can't just dump toxic waste out in the yard and out in the middle of the street. some of those bags of garbage have been out there for 2 weeks." in madison county sm waay 31 news. this afternoon waay 31 has reached out to the madison county administrator along with the health department to find out what's being done to resolve the issue. we are still waiting ot hear back.