Speech to Text for Woman Hospitalized After Snake Bite

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 is following breaking news this evening... the morgan county rescue squad is just wrapping up at the scene of snake bite. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. the sheriff's office said it happened on herman baily road. that's about 15 minutes outside of priceville... that's where we find waay 31's scottie kay. scottie what have you learned since you got there? waay 31 is working to learn more about this case -- we'll keep you updated as we find new details.