Speech to Text for Neighbors helping Tanner family whose home was destroyed by fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at four, neighbors are helping a tanner family whose home was destroyed by fire. that fire happened on kelly lane sunday morning. the house was a total loss. the family who lived there is now looking for a new place to live. neighbors tell us they're stepping up to help in any way they can. waay 31's scottie kay was there -- and explains efforts to help the family. gina goble, neighbor "the lady of the house came and knocked on our door. she was hysterical, but she came and knocked on our door and woke us up." that's how gina goble learned a fire had broken out at a home across the street from her own. gina goble, neighbor "two of the neighbors went in and thought they had the fire out, so we canceled the firefighters. and then, twenty minutes later, she was back and said, 'it's on fire! it's on fire!'" goble is not only a neighbor to the family of four who lost their home on sunday. she used to babysit for them, and considers them more than friends. gina goble, neighbor "they're family. they're all family." in fact, goble's granddaughter plays with one of the children often. gina goble, neighbor "the six-year-old has just gotten the bicycle a couple of days before, and it was in the garage and it was messed up. so, my grandson and granddaughter's dad went and bought her another bicycle yesterday." but goble says that's not what matters. gina goble, neighbor "as long as the lives are saved, the material things can be replaced." in the meantime... gina goble, neighbor "i hope to see our community come together and help them rebuild. we want to keep them on this road. we're attached to their kids, and we want them to grow up with our kids." waay 31 reached out to fire officials to see if they've determined the cause of the fire. we're still waiting to hear back.