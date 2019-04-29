Speech to Text for WAAY 31 I-Team: "I want justice for all of them:” Family of victims attend first Jimmy Spencer court

waay31's breken terry joins us live to explain why spencer was in court this morning and how close we are to a trial, breken? it was through these doors of the marshall county courthouse where jimmy spencer arrived, shackled and chained. he was supposed to have a mental evaluation hearing but both the state and spencer's defense tell us the exams are not done yet, and the judge set forth multiple status hearings on the case in the future before a trial will ever get underway. freeman- a day hadn't gone by that i haven't cried or thought about her. the families of colton lee, marie martin, and martha reliford packed this marshall county courtroom to come face to face with the man accused of the horrific mulberry street murders. freeman- it was terrible sitting there. it was worse than anything. it just made chills go over me. martha reliford's sister patsy, tells us they were all at the hearing to show support for their family members. freeman- i want justice for all of them. but the wheels of justice are moving slowly. this was spencer's first court appearance since being charged with capital murder back in july. a judge has ordered he undergo a mental evaluation, but we don't know when that will take place. monday's hearing was basically a chance for both prosecutors and the defense to lay out what's next in the case, and what information will be available to the state from the defense. james- the judge granted most of the states motions today. the reason they did that is because they want the case to be clean so there can be no issues on appeal. the waay 31 "i-team reports" prompted attorney general steve marshall to introduce legislation to fix the broken system. earlier this month he announced new bills which would change several things including how parole board members are appointed - who can come up for parole - and strengthening victim notification. the bills would give the governor more power over the board, and who's appointed - and removes the board's authority to make up its own rules or policy, without consent from the state. waay 31 was honored in montgomery this month. it's for our work on the jimmy spencer case. the victims of violent crime and leniency group presented breken terry and waay31 with the "voices for victims media award." governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall were also honored. if you want to read our previous stories on jimmy spencer - we've made it easy for you. all you have to do is head to the i-team section on waay tv dot com. you'll find all our stories on spencer and the parole board.