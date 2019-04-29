Speech to Text for Quinnen Williams to the Jets

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

round. lynden blake is in nasvhille where the players are meeting with media. alabama's quinnen williams is in a new york state of mind, he's drafted third overall by the jets. "i got to visit new york and see the empire state building, it was cool to see all the sights." he'll enjoy the sights of broadway tonight in nashville, thens its off to work. quinnen says he has the game against the patriots in september on his mind. "any time you can add a tom brady sack to your resume its good." he'll get to play that game with bama veteran cj mosley. "i've always looked up to him, so to play with him is amazing." playing in the nfl is something quinnen was going to make happen. his mother died in 2011, now his hard work pays off, and he can provide for his family." "i just wanted to become a good player on and off the field, hard work every day."