Speech to Text for Jimmy Spencer in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today-- jimmy spencer is appearing in the marshall county courthouse for a mental health evaluation. in addition to past criminal history, spencer is charged with killing three people in guntersville in 2018. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details about why the evaluation was ordered. casey? gregg...alyssa.... according to spencer's legal council, they believe he has been diagnosed with mental illness in the past... and they say he has a hard time understanding the consequences of the proceedings. spencer was previously sentenced to life in prison for burglary in franklin county. he was then paroled in january of 2018... months after that spencer now stands accused of killing three people in guntersville...including a child. spencer's history spurred an investigation intro the alabama parole board system. on november 26th 2018, a motion was filed ordering the mental health evaluation to happen on may 6th... but judge tim riley moved it to today. the evaluation will be used to determine if spencer is mentally fit for trial and if any mental illness existed at the time of the alleged offense. the evaluation will