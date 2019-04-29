Speech to Text for Town Madison Hotel ground breaking

happening today -- a groundbreaking ceremony for a new hotel coming to the town madison development. town madison is being built on zierdt road along i-565. it will stretch more than 530 acres and feature residential living, shopping, and of course, baseball. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live from the development site with an inside look of what's to come for the newest business to break land. greg...alyssa...construction is well underway here at town madison...and in a few short hours groundbreaking will take place for a new hotel adding to the three other hotels already planned for the community. local leaders will join breland companies here along zierdt road this morning to break ground for the new avid hotel. the hotel will feature more than 80 sound-reducing guest rooms and a swimming pool. three other hotels -- home 2 suites, hilton garden, and margaritaville resort style hotel -- have all already been announced for the development. waay 31 talked to some people who live in the area of the development who told us while traffic is becoming a headache for them -- they're excited about the new businesses coming to the area. "it might be bad now, but in the long run i think it's going to be absolutely amazing." town madison is also the home of the trash pandas baseball stadium. live in