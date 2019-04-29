Speech to Text for Jimmy Spencer in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today-- jimmy spencer is going to court today for a mental health evaluation. spencer is charged with killing three people in guntersville in 2018. waay 31's casey albritton is live with why the evaluation is happening today. casey? gregg...alyssa.... spencer's legal council believes he has been diagnosed with mental illness in the past... and the council says he has difficulty understanding the consequences of the proceedings. here's a little summary of spencer's past.... he was sentenced to life in prison for burglary crimes he committed in franklin county. spencer was paroled in january of 2018... months after that he now stands accused of killing three people in guntersville. spencer's history spurred an investigation intro the alabama parole board system. on november 26th 2018, a motion was filed ordering the mental health evaluation to happen on may 6th... but judge tim riley issued an order moving it to today. the evaluation will be used to determine if he is mentally fit for trial and if any mental illness existed at the time of the three deaths. the hearing will happen at 10 am in the marshall county courthouse. the waay 31 i-team will be going to the hearing later today.