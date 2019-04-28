News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Moon Landing
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Moon Landing
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
HUNTSVILLE MAN ROBBED DURING CRAIGSLIST PURCHASE MEET
A man in Huntsville was held at gunpoint while trying to make a purchase.
Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
81°
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
80°
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
75°
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
79°
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
79°
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Mazda-Toyota looking to hire for some Huntsville positions immediately
Motion to dismiss filed in Huntsville murder case after surveillance images released
Video: Athens girl goes to bed as hot dog, wakes up a viral star
Friend collects leftover pieces of crash after Meridianville man dies in motorcycle wreck
Female inmate escapes Tuscumbia City Jail
Man with measles stopped at the Chick-fil-A in Fort Payne
Alabama Senate narrowly approves lottery bill
Medical marijuana bill is headed to the Senate floor for a vote
Alabama Health Department: Person with measles visited Fort Payne, Livingston
Guntersville's school super is headed to South Korea
Community Events