STORM SURVIVORS REMEMBER APRIL 27TH, 2011 TORNADOES

today our state averages more tornadoes than any other state in the country. just eight years ago on april 27th 2011 ... 62 twisters touched down in alabama. here's a look at the damage left behind. we sent waay 31's sierra phillips to limestone county to an area that saw some of the worst damage in those tornadoes. "i'm here on rosie st. in the tanner community of limestone county. three people were killed here in this immediate area. i got the chance to spend time with survivors of the 2011 tornadoes they tell me right now they remember the storms like they were yesterday." black- "it was a nightmare....unlik e anything else." jason black is a county commissioner in 2019, but in 2011 during the april 27th storms he headed out as a emergency management volunteer to help. black- "power lines down, we had deaths, a family had been killed right there on rosie road." on this eighth anniversary of those deadly storms ... i went out to rosie road to talk with homeowners there. you're looking at a home that the homeowner says she had to rebuild not only after the tornado that came through here in 2011....but even before that when storms hit in 1974. black- "if you lose something once its tough, if you lose it the second time you start to wonder is it me has somethign happened to me am i cursed?" black told me the damage here was unlike anything he'd seen before. black- "its crazy....cars flipped upside down with car alarms going off... you hear a car alarm at the parking lot at walmart but when you see them in a cotton field with the car alarms and the lights flashing its a whole different ball game" even though on april 27, 2019 limestone county has rebuilt, for some, there's still recovery ahead. black- "its weeks....years...i mean its 8 years later and you still have scars in our community for the tornadoes of 2011" in limestone county, sierra phillips, waay 31 news. the deadliest tornado that day killed 72 people on its path from franklin county alabama to franklin county tennessee.