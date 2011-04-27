Speech to Text for Remember the Deadly Tornadoes of April 27, 2011

people across the tennessee valley are remembering the devastation of the april 2011 tornadoes. on this day eight years ago 62 twisters touched down in alabama. waay 31's sierra phillips is spending the day talking with survivors. she's live in limestone county in tanner on a street that had a significant amount of damage. sierra. i'm here on rosie road in the tanner community of limestone county. plenty of homes on this road were destroyed back in 2011. three people died just in this area alone. today- people here in limestone county are carrying memories from this day. today i caught up with a current county commissioner who was working as an emergency management volunteer. he told me he decided to run for office because of the impact of these tornadoes. on april 27, 2011 he was sent where i am right now to help. black- "it was organized chaos, because everyone did what they were supposed to do but we all didn't really know what we were supposed to be doing. its unlike anything you've ever experienced." this area was not only hit in 2011, but a tornado came through here in 1974. reporting live in limestone county, sierra phillips, waay 31