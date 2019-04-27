Speech to Text for One Dead After Motorcycle Accident in Huntsville

new this evening. a man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into the side of a car that pulled out. huntsville police say an alabama a&m student was driving that car and pulled in front of the biker. family and friends say they're heartsick to hear 50- year- old john maynard from meridianville died in that wreck... steven moreno, friend of john maynard "he's just a good guy. he took in people that needed him and his family is going through so much right now. i can't believe this happened to him." good evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. the crash happened around 10 last night at the intersection of meridian street and chase avenue. that's where waay 31's alex torres- perez met a friend of the victim who was trying to piece it all together. greg- john maynard's friend told me he and john were out riding their bikes friday and was shocked this morning when he got the news that he didn't make it home. "you hear stories all the time and you never think it would happened to your buddy." steven moreno says he and john maynard went out for their first bike ride together friday and had stopped to grab a bite to eat before they headed back home. "i told him to ride safe and see you later." saturday morning, moreno got a call that maynard didn't make it home. so, he stopped by the intersection where it happened. "my first thought was let me go over there and see if i can make out what happened. and you can see i found some of the bike parts that i'm going to take with me." these pieces including a broken mirror are what's left from friday night's deadly crash. "it was very shocking. it was just so unreal." moreno says maynard was the only one who supported him after he got his bike last week. maynard even gave him an extra jacket to make sure he was safe. "i wear a large and he gave me a 3xl he didn't care what it looked it like. he just wanted me to be safe." though he's gotten calls for him to sell his bike moreno says he doesn't think he will. "the first phone call i got was steven you need to sell you bike. i don't know if john would want me to do that." now he has this message for other drivers. "john was a family man. he was kids and a wife at home and he never mad it home last night. i don't know the story behind the situation, but there was a car involved. so, please be aware of motorcyclists last night." ll: moreno told me that maynard was a good guy who always had a smile on his face. he told me maynard was a vet who was currently working at dj's pizza. that store is closed today because of this unexpected death. reporting in hsv atp waay 31 news. right now, huntsville police are investigating the crash and say speed might have been a factor. so far, there