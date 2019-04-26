Speech to Text for Man remains in jail after charges were dropped

new tonight at ten... waay 31 is learning this man- demorris lauderdale is still in the madison county jail. he will likely not be released until monday... even though the capital murder charge against him was dropped earlier today. lauderdale's attorney presented this new surveillance video evidence showing him hours away at a georgia gas station near the time rich was killed... which prompted the district attorney to drop the charges... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher is live at the madison county jail... he's finding out why lauderdale won't be getting out of jail tonight... demorris lauderdale won't be walking out these doors at the madison county jail a free man because of an issue with paperwork... according to court documents... the district attorney's office filed their order to drop the capital murder charge right before 2:30 this afternoon... after that the sheriff's office said... the judge assigned to the case needed to sign it... but that did not happen... so lauderdale will likely be in jail until monday... when normal business hours begin again... madison county district attorney rob broussard told me there is nothing abnormal about this happening... because the judicial system operates based on normal business hours... demorris lauderdale's attorney, greg varner told waay 31 in a statement that he is working to get lauderdale out of jail and lauderdale is glad the district attorney dropped the charge against him. he said lauderdale is quote... very eager to return home, hug his mom and dad, be with his children again, go back to work, and get this whole terrible episode behind him... lauderdale has been behind bars since march 27th - almost a full month now for a crime he may not have committed. huntsville police charged lauderdale with capital murder a week after 19-year-old austin rich was shot and killed at the brixworth at bridge street apartments. but lauderdale's attorney made claims lauderdale couldn't have committed the crime because he was three hours away in a different state. a gas station receipt from woodstock, georgia shows lauderdale purchased drinks and snacks almost an hour before rich's murder. about twenty minutes after that stop, surveillance cameras captured images of lauderdale at his job in georgia. i tracked down lauderdale's family... to get their reaction right from them... but they did not want to comment... the huntsville police department told waay 31 their investigation into the murder of austin rich is ongoing and far from over... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...