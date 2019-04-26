Speech to Text for Havoc Gearing Up To Defend President's Cup Title

happening now... the huntsville havoc are in birmingham for the first game in the president's cup series. the havoc are defending champs! waay 31's lauren cavassinni is in the magic city right now. she caught up with the players about what this game means to them. hey guys, i'm inside the pelham civic center anxiously awaiting that first puck drop, but before that happens, let's talk about this in state rivalry we have between the havoc and bulls. i'm hearing that fans have come up with a name for this new nolan kaiser: "i think they're calling it the war on i-65, which is really cool." a rivalry started just one year ago... detulleo: you know, birmingham was in their first year, their first season in the league and we kind of had a one sided record against them, so i wouldn't say there was a huge rivalry, but this year 100%. i think they beat us the first three times to start to the year and we've kind of given it to them back and forth going from nothing to a championship cup series "we played them a lot we've seen them a lot. we know what they're going to bring and what guys to watch out for and stuff. hopefully shut them down and just do our thing." settling everything on the ice. max milosek: " i think birmingham has always been a rival against us this year. we always had a good head to head and i think it ended up being 5-4 us, but every game was always close for being a goalie and the winner gets to gloat for the next year... milosek: "obviously being close we can have all our fans there, we have the best fans in the league, so it's nice to have them. we can make the away barn feel like a home arena." so who will win the war on i-65, we'll have to wait and see, but game one will be a huge factor in this series. the first puck drop is at 7:35 so we'll have highlights and hear from the havoc later on after the n-f-l draft so be sure to tune back in. reporting in birmingham, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.