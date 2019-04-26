Speech to Text for Bill Could Increase Pay For Corrections Officers

an effort is underway to give raises to alabama's correctional officers. waay31's steven dilsizian explains why the raises are a critical step in reforming alabama's prison system. the alabama department of corrections tells me legislation to address jailer pay, has been in the works for some time. take sot: "... he's told me stories about how difficult it can be working there and how low the pay is" this man didn't want to be identified on camera, but told me he's friends with a correctional officer. the numbers match what his friend tells him. the department's "recruitment and retention" report released this month, said base pay for a trainee with a four-year degree is 32- thousand dollars. it recommends that number jump between 36 and 37 thousand. take standup: governor kay ivey has proposed a 2 percent raise for all state employees. add that to the proposed legislation giving correctional officers a 5 percent raise... and jailers could see a 7 percent salary increase another bill focuses on incentives.... giving bonuses for recruitment of new employees and for hitting certain milestones while at work. take sot: "and i... i wouldnt stay there and work either" the legislation comes shortly after the department of justice released a scathing report on alabama prisons... finding serious deficiencies in staffing, and the potential violation of inmates' constitutional rights. the state has less than a month to come up with a plan, or the feds will take control of the system. tax payers say addressing low pay, is a good start. take sot: "i'd like to see them work it out" in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. the department of justice report made an immediate short-term recommendation that the state hire 500 more correctional officers in