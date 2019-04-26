Speech to Text for Not Everyone Excited For The Draft

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nashville is being invaded by nfl fans from across the country! broadway looks more like times square on new years eve! waay 31 sports director lynden blake is live in nashville.. lynden? yeah we were not expeting it, we were way over dressed, a lot of friends back home are saying did you come for the nfl draft? we're like no not at all, but hey make the most of it while you're here." all the girls were in good spirits and say the birthday girl is having a great time, they arent wearing football jerseys tonight, i can tell you that.