Speech to Text for Business Owner Doesn't Know When Store Will Reopen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c-d-c - on our main page. the fire that destroyed three businesses in downtown moulton ... has now damaged a fourth. a wall from court street grill fell on the roof of a neighboring business, as crews demolished it yesterday. waay 31's scottie kay is live in moulton this afternoon, where the hits just keep coming. scottie? the owner of the willow tree here tells me he's now feeling what his neighbors felt earlier this week when this historic fire was still burning. the willow tree has only been open since september, but now, with a collapsed roof and thousands of dollars worth of damage, the owner says he doesn't know when they'll be back open. but he told me he knows one thing for certain: he's not giving up. my nerves obviously just going crazy every minute." since monday night,craig johnston, the owner of the willow tree, has been a nervous wreck. he's been watching the businesses around him disappear, after a fire broke out right next door. johnston's business had smoke damage, but the risk for more damage didn't go away, as crews continued to battle the fire for about two days, and then demolished what was left on thursday. during that demolition, a wall from the adjoining business fell on the roof of johnston's store, causing his worst nightmare to become reality. craig johnston, business owner "i exclaimed, 'oh god, it happened!' my first reaction was to just sit here and cry. not just the impact to this business that i've worked very hard to build, but, most importantly, my vendors who lost merchandise." and while johnston did shed a few tears, he immediately started working to save as much of his business as he could. craig johnston, business owner "i could not wait another moment. i went around some of the machinery and actually opened the door and went into the store." it's been a long week for johnston, with thursday night and friday being the longest, as he and others forfeited sleep to clean out his store. craig johnston, business owner "we had, i think, three or four trailers show up, multiple suvs. at one point, i would dare to say there were about sixty people in here, carting merchandise and packing merchandise." johnston is afraid his store will have to be demolished. craig johnston, business owner "this is pretty much exactly what happened to deja vu." but he says the support he's received from the community makes him want to rebuild. craig johnston, business owner "they are encouraging me to do what we would want to do and that is to open the business back up. so, we're going to shoot for that, and who knows how long that will take, but we're definitely going to shoot for that."