Former Teacher Accused Of Molesting Students Named

you at 5. we now know the name of a former teacher at a prestigious huntsville school - accused of molesting students decades ago. a letter to parents at the randolph school states how the accusations came to light, and the steps they're taking moving forward. thank you for joining us, i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the school with the brand new details. sierra? this letter from the head master and board president talks at length about how they went about investigating the claims of sexual misconduct. and we learned the allegations center around delbert bailey ... a music teacher who worked here in the 70s, 80s and 90s. the head master says administrators at the randolph school reached out to some 3- thousand people during the course of their six month investigation ... and interviewed about 50. the school also hired a national law firm to help in the investigation. the letter says 6 people made reports about former music teacher delbert bailey, inappropriately touching students' bodies, undressing in front of a student, and even asking students to have sex with him. no students ever reported the incidents to the school or their families ... but one student did reach out to an ex- administrator around 2010, who told a current administrator. there's no evidence that information ever reached the head master. one survivor went public on facebook in 2015, and an alum notified the school. that got the ball rolling. by 2018, more students had come forward. the letter says five students have filed reports with huntsville police. we asked if police and the district attorney's office is investigating ... we're waiting to hear back. the letter also states the school's investigator was never able to reach bailey. but they did note, the investigation uncovered sexual misconduct by four additional employees in the 80s and 80s. two employees are dead .. one denied anything happened, and the fourth couldn't be reached. this letter states the school is reviewing its policies, and will take steps moving forward ... like requiring more training and stronger background checks for anyone, even volunteers, who spend a lot of time around students. and to make private areas of the school more visible. reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips