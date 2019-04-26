Speech to Text for Settlement between 3M and Water Authority

a 25-hundred dollar bond. customers are breathing a sigh of relief after the settlement between 3-m and "west morgan east lawrence" water and sewer authority. the water authority sued the maker of post-it notes ... accusing them of contaminating their drinking water, by dumping cancer-causing chemicals in the tennessee river. waay 31's scottie kay has the terms of the settlement, and what it means for customers. most of the customers i spoke with here at the west morgan east lawrence water and sewer authority tell me they're thrilled to hear this settlement with 3-m will provide them with a new filtration system, finally giving them safe drinking water. pkg: marteen blankenship, customer "thank goodness i don't have to buy any more bottled water!" that was marteen blankenship's response when i told her about 3-m and the west morgan east lawrence water and sewer authority finally coming to an agreement. marteen blankenship, customer "i've been kind of afraid to drink the water. we bought bottled water and we use it in our cooking." and blankenship isn't the only customer thrilled by the news. katy stover, customer "to know that it's safe now to drink the tap is awesome. we do give our dogs the tap, so it's good to know that it's safe for them now." a joint statement by both companies says the settlement will allow for a new filtration system at the water authority. that new system will supply safe drinking water for all customers. and it won't result in a rate increase for customers. katy stover, customer "it's really big of them to take ownership of the mistake and to pay to fix it. i feel like they should. i feel like if you make a mistake, you should take responsibility for your actions and step up to the plate and fix it." word of the settlement comes just one day after 3-m announced it would lay off two thousand people worldwide. it's unclear if that includes jobs at the decatur facility, or if it's related to the recent lawsuit with the water authority. either way, stover says she doesn't want to see anyone lose their job. katy stover, customer "my dad works in a plant and if it was his plant that had done it, and he was going to lose his job over it, that would make me upset." in the meantime, customers are just glad they can finally drink their water without having to worry about any health concerns. marteen blankenship, customer "i'm excited that it's over with and a lot of people who have been harmed from it, i hope this helps a little bit. relief for everyone. not just me, but all of the people that it affected." ll tag: other customers i spoke with didn't want to go on camera but told me, even with this settlement, they won't ever trust the water enough to drink it. instead they said they'll be sticking to bottled water. reporting in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news a federal lawsuit filed by residents is still pending. terms of the newest settlement weren't released, but the water authority previously said that filtration system could cost up