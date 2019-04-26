Speech to Text for Motion filed to dismiss capital murder charge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin tonight with a breaking news update. the madison county district attorney's office is dropping the capital murder charge against this man - demorris lauderdale. he was arrested for the shooting death of a teenager at the brixworth at bridge street apartments in march. earlier this week -- new evidence was filed in the case. that included these surveillance pictures -- showing lauderdale hundreds of miles away in a georgia gas station just an hour before the shooting. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's steven dilsizian is staked out at the madison county jail where lauderdale has been held without bond since his arrest. steven we understand you got brand new information just a few minutes ago? guys i went inside the jail and learned lauderdale is still behind bars at this time - but before midnight tonight he will walk out a free man. demorris lauderdale has been behind bars since march 27th - almost a full month now for a crime he may not have committed. huntsville police charged lauderdale with capital murder a week after 19-year-old austin rich was shot and killed at the brixworth at bridge street apartments. but lauderdale's attorney made claims lauderdale couldn't have committed the crime because he was three hours away in a different state. a gas station receipt from woodstock, georgia shows lauderdale purchased drinks and snacks almost an hour before rich's murder. about twenty minutes after that stop, surveillance cameras captured images of lauderdale at his job in georgia. court documents say a witness identified lauderdale as the killer in a photo line-up, the greatest contributing factor to wrongful convictions proven by dna testing. huntsville residents are shocked. "this is out of a tv show" butted to "there's more that meets the eye to finding the criminal that did the crime" i've been told processing the release papers could take several hours. waay31 will be here throughout the night waiting for lauderdale's release reporting live in hsv -- sd demorris lauderdale was charged with capital murder a week after austin rich was shot and killed. after the shooting -- huntsville police told us they were looking for 3 male suspects, possibly driving in a silver nissan. we've reached out to them for any information on where the search for suspects stands tonight.