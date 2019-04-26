Clear
Panoply Arts festival

Panoply arts festival starts today.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 7:41 AM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

11th. happening today-- the panoply arts festival will open up-- and to help with parking, the city is allowing festival-goers to park in metered spaces free of charge. waay 31's casey albritton has a look at the back up plan-- if you find street parking is full. casey. -garage m across from the von to keep attendees safe, parts of monroe and williams street are closed...and have been closed since monday. you may want to find alternative routes if you'll be traveling in that area. reporting live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.
