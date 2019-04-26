Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. this morning a-l-dot-com is reporting randolph school sent a letter to current and former students, parents, and alumni-- saying a former longtime music teacher is accused of sexual misconduct by six different students. vo the paper says delbert bailey is the teacher accused. he was at the school from the seventies until 19-93. this is the second letter the school has sent about the allegations. we told you about the first letter back in november when the school hired a private firm to investigate the claims. alyssa.... waay 31 reached out to the department of public health and learned there are no reported cases of the measles in alabama. the fort payne chick fil a restaurant where the man with measles stopped to eat is still open. health officials said he was there april 11th. this morning, construction crews have shut dement street in five points. it will eventually impact all sides of the intersection between dement and holmes avenue. the project will add decorative sidewalks, landscaping and lighting. new parking spaces will also be added. president donald trump could join the president's of china and russia to come up with options for a nuclear deal that would work for north korea... the trump administration has not raised the idea with china or russia ... or set a timeline for negotiations.. happening today- the huntsville veterans affairs clinic and the huntsville veterans advisory board will host a job fair for local veterans. the event is free and open to all veterans. it starts at 10 at the local v-a clinic and runs until 1. casey? happening today-- the panoply arts festival will open up-- and to help with parking, the city is allowing festival-goers to park in metered spaces free of charge. happening today, the city of florence will unveil new improvements made to the florence recycling center. a ribbon cutting ceremony and an open house event will be held to show off the new upgrades. it will be held at the florence recycle center on terrace street