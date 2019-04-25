Speech to Text for Farmers behind schedule because of rain

11th. a farmer in madison county tells waay 31 recent heavy rains have impacted his planting... right now his farm is behind schedule by about a week... waay 31's kody fisher was out on the farm today. he found this is impacting their livelihood... nats: michael moore has 49 years of farming experience... the significant amount of rain we've had has impacted his planting schedule... but it has not impacted the profitability of his crops... yet... michael moore/farm owner "three-four more days of rain and it could get that way." they've been able to plant some corn... but have adjusted their game plan since the soil is too soggy to plant as much as they wanted to... michael moore/farm owner "we cut back our corn acres a little bit to go on in to cotton." he considers his farm lucky though because they're on high ground... michael moore/farm owner "the guys around river bottom land, they're probably still hurtin', cause they probably haven't been able to dry out and get out in the fields like we have." having a delay is a big deal... because farmers have to hit specific deadlines for planting to get crop insurance... may 15th for corn... and may 25nd for cotton... michael moore/farm owner "we've got to have crop insurance, you know? for safety net." after each rain... they have to wait 2-3 days