Community rallying behind local business

front ... new at ten... local hairstylists are rallying behind those who worked at the moulton salon that was destroyed by monday night's fire. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with a woman who raised money and gathered supplies for hairstylists at deja vu salon.. rochelle abbott, hairstylist "it's emotional." that's how hairstylist rochelle abbott describes the new sight of deja vu salona place that could be considered her competition, but abbott says, in a time like this, they're family. rochelle abbott, hairstylist "just thinking about if it were me and how that would affect me, my child. she has three children. i just couldn't imagine not being able to go to work the next day. it's imperative to go to work daily as a hairstylist, because that's your income." the owner of deja vu salon and her four employees lost almost everything to monday night's fire that spread from neighboring business, court street grill. and even with the outpouring of support from their community, they were still out of work. rochelle abbott, hairstylist "when tragedy strikes, everybody wants to help, but it's not always helpful. some people give and give, and then you have excess of things you don't need, and you don't have what you do need." as a hairstylist, abbott knew exactly what they needed. rochelle abbott, hairstylist "the combs, the brushes, the flat irons, the curling irons." in just one day, with the help of other local salons and beauty supply stores, abbott was able to get all of the necessities for the deja vu employees to keep making money. she even helped find them a temporary workplace. rochelle abbott, hairstylist "i was able to talk with my landlord and we got them in the same plaza as me." abbott is sure only good will come from this tragedy. rochelle abbott, hairstylist "when everything plays out, she's going to be bigger, stronger. it's going to be new and it'll be nice. it will work out to her advantage." reporting in moulton, sk, waay 31 news waay 31 reached out to the owner of deja vu salon, but