Speech to Text for Hundreds gather for downtown vigil after fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tomorrow. - tonight at ten ... more than a hundred people gathered in moulton's downtown square. they were praying for the town and those affected by monday night's historic fire ... waay 31's sarah singleterry was there. she talked to people who are still holding on to hope in the midst of the town's tragedy. nat "amen" prayers ... songs ... and words shared at thursday's prayer meeting all had a common thread ... hope and pastor randy copeland of pleasant grove baptist church said he wouldn't have it any other way ... randy copeland "number one, we want to reach out to a god that we believe loves and cares about everything that goes on in our life. number two, just to pray for the people who have lost so much through this fire." business owners whose shops were destroyed in monday's fire stepped up to the mic and thanked the town for their support ... among those who shared was david alexander ... whose father built the former court street grill building more than 70 years ago ... david alexander "mentally, it's just been really tough. it's been a tough week. it's hard to talk about it now." alexander said he's grateful for the town's support ... and how tragedy has brought them together ... da "it's overwhelming. people are so kind, so nice here. everybody knows everybody." sarah singleterry "thursday's vigil was here on the downtown square which is just across the street from the devastated buildings in downtown moulton. copeland told me the decision to have the vigil this close was on purpose." rc "this is where it happened, so this is where we want to gather. this is where we want to unify the community around the arms of god and lift up these folks that have suffered a great loss." in moulton ss waay 31 news also at tonight's prayer vigil there was talk of possibly salvaging the bricks from the burned down buildings and re-purposing them on another store