Speech to Text for Students Help Translate EMA Alerts in Spanish

5 times! for the first time in marshall county, severe weather alerts will be sent out in spanish. this comes after a marshall county high school student asked for help translating the alerts into spanish for her parents. waay31s sierra phillips met with that student and her teacher to find out more about this new program and how you can sign up. it will help a lot of hispanics that don't have the chance to understand what the ema has to say in english." next time severe weather hits, marshall county high school students in the tech school's public safety class will have people who speak spanish covered. this comes after sophmore jairy blancas asked her teacher to give her weather information so she could translate it to spanish for her parents. blancas- "he sent me what the ema had sent him and i told my parents about it." things took off from there. her teacher, martin killion, talked with emergency management officials about working with the teens to translate facebook and email alerts. killion- "from english to spanish so they can push it out on their social media page to get it out to the spanish community" but it doesn't stop there-- during the next severe weather event-- some of the students will be working with emergency management officials in their communication center. they will help answer phone calls and translate alerts in real time. after the severe weather passes, they'll head out with officials to help assess severe weather damage. killion "to take the load off ema and plus give ours real world experience" blancas says before this initiative, her family wasn't always dialed in to weather headed their way. blancas "they were just watching the news, but they didn't understand it." and she says she's looking forward to getting to work. blancas "its a great opportunity to do it" the instructor says the next step could be adding spanish to text alerts sent out by emergency management. these translations are only available in marshall county, reporting in guntersville, sierra phillips, waay31 news"