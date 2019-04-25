Speech to Text for Alabama State Games coming to Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we are getting close to the alabama state games that will be held this summer! this year the state games added "ninja challenge" an amateur version of thepopular television event, american ninja warrior, as a part of the 2019 state games. the ninja obstacle academy is the only ninja training gym in the state. many of the people that train here have been on the american ninja warrior show. since the beginning we've always looked to grow our sports and to add even more, anytime there's excitement around a sport and there's people that want to compete in it, we like to do it, and obviously with the excitement of american ninja warrior, and everybody loves watching the show, who wouldn't want to be a part of that, and here in huntsville there's that opportunity. the alabama state games are olympic style games that are taking place in june! waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the games..