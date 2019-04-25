Speech to Text for Abandoned Decatur Fire Station Donated

a longtime abandoned fire station in decatur could soon be restored by the boys and girls club - but health hazards stand in the way. waay31's steven dilsizian spent the day digging into the concerns over the old fire station. city officials are working with the boys and girls club in decatur to turn this abandoned fire station into a useful space for teens. take vo: john salgado has lived in decatur for 25 years now and passes old fire station number 4 on 3rd street every day. take sot: john salgado - lives in decatur "building... it looks alright... and i don't see any issues" but the building may have problems that you can't see from the outside. decatur city officials tell me they were concerned of possible health hazards such as lead-paint, asbestos, and even mold. they tell me the boys and girls club next door is interested in taking over the building and turning it into a facility for some of its children to use. but these problems need to be fixed first. take sot: john salgado - lives in decatur "i would say its going to be alright but it depends on the situation of the building" i spoke with inspectors for the city of decatur and received a copy of their report. it says the building contains lead-paint in it. but there was no asbestos or any visible mold. salgado says this shouldn't be hard to solve. take sot: john salgado - lives in decatur "the paint is easy to fix" city officials tell me with the inspection complete, they will need to talk about options. at this time, the boys and girls club did not want to comment but said they would release more information at a later day . in hsv - sd - waay31 news. decatur fire and rescue officials tell waay31 - the old fire station number 4 building has