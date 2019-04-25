Speech to Text for Improvements planned for animal services building

to get a second opinion froma specialist. new this evening... huntsville animal services could be getting a much needed upgrade worth 1-point-1 million dollars! tonight -- the huntsville city council will vote to choose a contractor for the project. waay 31's alexis scott is live at the shelter to tell us what the money will be used for. huntsville animal services told me safety is the main focus of the renovation . they will be expanding their kennels by adding sliding doors and they'll also have a brand new air ventilation system installed in the dog area. karen buchan, huntsville animal services employee "the idea is to better the housing facility for the animal while they're staying here," karen buchan told me one thing they want to stress is that they are not adding more kennels. they will use the current kennels and make them larger--- creating a walk-through to the other side. she says this will make it easier to clean and will help the dog stay relaxed when being moved. buchan says the dog will be able to walk over the next space and a handler won't have to worry about getting bit or hurt. karen buchan, huntsville animal services employee "it makes it safer for the animal, safer for staff, so it's really a good thing," the second part of the renovation is getting a new air ventilation system. buchan told me animals can get something called kennel cough. this is when too many animals are in one small area. then they start to develop a chest infection that can take weeks to clear up. karen buchan, huntsville animal services employee "so that the airflow is much better to help control the problem that a lot of shelters, including ourselves have with kennel cough," visitors to the animal shelter were happy to hear that safety is the shelter's number one priority. josh velasquez, looking to adopt "for this organization to get the funding they need to eliminate that problem or possibly prevent it from happening in the future, i think it's just so awesome," josh velasquez told me it means a lot to him to know the dogs will be healthy and it ultimately helps the animal have a better chance of finding their forever home. josh velasquez, looking to adopt "i think it's extremely important, they need the chance to be able to become someone's family," huntsville animal services told me this is something they've been looking forward to having for the past two years. if approved by the council, they hope construction will start before the end of the year. reporting live in huntsville -- alexis scott waay-31 news. the city council meeting starts at 6. we'll keep you updated on what comes out of the discussion tonight on waay 31