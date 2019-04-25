Speech to Text for Medical Marijuana Bill Moves Forward

arrested anyone. the state of alabama is one step closer to legalizing medical marijuana. the bill passed the senate judiciary committee wednesday. waay31's breken terry is live in florence, where the sponsor lives. breken, does the bill stand a chance moving forward? senator tim melson, who is also a doctor, told me two years ago he would have never done a bill like this. but after extensive research he sees a lot of positives that could come from the legalization of medical marijuana. we caught up with senator melson on the phone and he told us his bill would allow people with extreme illnesses who've tried everything else an option of medical marijuana. melson- i've seen the list of studies, dementia, crones, als, there is a whole list. senator melson said people could only be prescribed medical marijuana after their doctors have tried everything else. they would have to get a second opinion from a specialist, and a medical marijuana car. melson- we make sure we don't get in a situation with people over prescribing. the bill is written very, very tight with real strict control. currently 33 states have legalized medical marijuana and melson said he's looked at the impacts it's had in those states and how it's lessened the opioid crisis. melson- medicare statistics show that the states as a group have had over 3 million less prescriptions per day for opioids being prescribed. opponents fear this could lead to full on legalization in the state. melson said that's not his intention. some local voters support his bill. cannon- it could be very beneficial to people with medical illnesses who again could benefit from the medicine they are receiving, but it's something that needs to be monitored so it does get out of control. senator melson admits this is an uphill battle. in past years, the measure failed in the full senate. he said he plans to have lawmakers from other states where medical marijuana is legal to come and talk to lawmakers about the benefits they've seen. the senate will vote in the next two weeks, according to melson. live in florence bt waay31.