Skilled To Work: Alabama in need of construction workers

alabama the man with measles stopped. today is "alabama skilled trades day!" according to "go build alabama" -- for every 4 people who leave the trades, only one replacement is ready to enter the workforce! this is a major issue in the construction industry -- where current workers are aging out faster than new ones can come in! in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith introduces us to a young man who's breaking the mold. logan coue is exactly where he wants to be. coue i go to work every day smiling. get up every day ready to go to work. i don't drag my feet. it's exciting. the 18-year-old pipe fitter is just a little more than a year beyond high school. he has been chomping at the bit to get here since the first time he saw the company at a job fair. coue i started going when i was a freshman and every year i'd go up to him and ask him, "hey, y'all still got jobs open? you still got jobs open?" and then my senior year, it finally just escalated to where i went and filled out an application. before starting, coue toured the site a number of times with michael rea, who manages the pipe shop and helps with recruiting. rea i told him when he came here, that we would expose him to different things he's never seen before. and so he kind of blossomed from that. he took what he learned and came on to the next thing, the next step, just baby steps. robinson-smith rea says bringing young people into the skilled trades is an essential part of their business. and it doesn't benefit just them. rea it may not help us today and it may not help us tomorrow, but a year from now, we'll be better than we was because you already have a guy that's up and coming, like logan and some others that we have working for us that will be better and will make us better. according to the alabama department of commerce, on average, for every four people who leave the construction industry, only one is replaced by an apprentice. rea says they're working to change that by hiring an number of young employees and training apprentices like coue and 19-year-old michael lee. lee joined just a few months ago and is getting ready to head to daikin for his first on- site experience. lee i really like machinery, how it all works. i like finding out how things work. so just observing everything we need and then also, repairing what needs to be repaired or adding new piping. rea if it don't make us better as a company, it will make us better as an industry. if they decide to leave, we still have made an impact, made a difference. over at the morgan county schools technology park, where coue was taught in high school, instructor brandon jarrett says they are seeing a growing interest in welding and fabrication. however, fixing the workforce shortfall won't be a quick process. jarrett by what i'm hearing, it's going to be years from now before we get caught up. years. rea says it's going to take more than just high schools and a couple of companies to course correct. rea all these companies are going to have to take this on. one company can't do it. it's not going to be enough. but if you don't take it on at all, then it's not ever going to get better. he hopes companies and schools can find and inspire more young people, like coue, into joining the trade. coue eing able to look back at something and say, "yeah, we put that together." i just means a lot to me and i love it. reporting in morgan county, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.