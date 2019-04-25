Speech to Text for Downtown Moulton Buildings Demolished After Fire

two businesses destroyed by a long-burning fire in moulton have been demolished. this morning crews tore down everything left standing from monday's fire. waay 31's scottie kay is live in downtown moulton. scottie, the community has been watching the developments all week. what are you seeing now? if you'll take a look behind me, you'll see a pile of bricks, beams, and pieces of walls that used to hold up a popular restaurant and hair salon here in downtown moulton. i spoke with a heartbroken community today about this important piece of their lives being torn down. c.r. livingston, lives in moulton "it just disappeared." c-r livingston has lived in moulton his whole life and has seen many businesses thrive on the downtown square, like court street grill, where monday's fire started. livingston says it used to be a store. c.r. livingston, lives in moulton "i remember going there when i was really young and getting christmas presents." but the historic building, filled with memories, is now gone. the fire burned for nearly 48-hours, destroying three businesses. finally on thursday morning, demolition crews were able to push down the remaining walls and beams. scottie kay "are you sad to see that go?" c.r. livingston, lives in moulton "yes, i'm sad. this right here, it's just so devastating to see this go." but court street grill isn't the only business to go. the neighboring building that said 'deja vu salon' just 24- hours ago, is now a pile of debris. chief ryan jolly, moulton fire dept. "it's tough to see. they've been here for so long, they're a staple in the community. most everybody who lives here now, it's something they've been accustomed to since they've been alive." rochelle abbott, lives in moulton "it is very emotional, not just for the hair salon or the restaurant, but just because of the memories in the building for everybody. just about everybody in this community has memories in those buildings." but fire chief ryan jolly says the physical buildings may be gone, but the spirit of moulton is not. ryan jolly, moulton fire chief "on the positive side, this will be a chance to rebuild and to grow, so that's kind of the light at the end of the tunnel. being able to be positive and know that something good is coming out of this." i've been told by several friends of the restaurant's owner that he does plan to rebuild court street grill. i also spoke with a woman who has helped find a temporary workplace for the hairstylists at deja vu salon until they're back on their feet. reporting live in moulton, sk, waay 31 news