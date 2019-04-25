Speech to Text for Concerns after teen's suicide

new information tonight on the death of a huntsville high school student. teens are coming forward tonight to talk about their experiences in high school... nigel shelby took his own life last week. he was 15-years-old. his family told us he'd been treated for depression. they say he was openly gay, and had been bullied. before nigel enrolled at huntsville high school, he was in florence city schools. waay31's breken terry talked with teens about the struggles gay teenagers face - and took their concerns to the superintendent. breken? i am here outside of florence city schools central office and the school system tells me they have a strong stance against bullying but lgbtq teens and parents tell us more needs to be done to create an accepting environment. florence student savannah watson and her friends shared with us stories of being called names at school, mostly because of their sexual orientation. watson said one incident happened this week. watson- it's very obvious that i am a queer student. i am very out about that and this one white boy decided to yell a slur as soon as i walked passed. watson told us sometimes they report the incidents. but sometimes they don't, because they fear nothing will be done. watson- there aren't policies in place that heavily target that sort of harassment because they count bullying once it happens multiple times. we took these concerns to florence city schools superintendent jimmy shaw. he told us they take bullying claims very seriously and fully investigate all incidents that are reported. shaw- we find sometimes it's a two way street and yes their are some incidents that happened but sometimes the reporter has done somethings on the backside and then you have a student resolution conflict issue. shaw said other times they get reports of bullying that happen outside of the school system, that's when they call florence police. shaw said when they can prove a student is bullying others they will face punishment. shaw- it doesn't have to happen multiple times for us to address it but often times it's not as clear cut as people think. wednesday night, in this lgbtq support group meeting watson said a better discussion needs to be had about suicide, and teen mental health in general. watson- you can't look at someone and tell whether they are depressed or anxious or even worse about to do it that very night. this is something that has to be addressed more often. some parents i spoke with also told me they would like to see school districts have more sensitivity training for administrators and teachers. shaw told me every administrator has an open door policy with students and parents. live in florence bt waay31. right now -- there is proposed legislation that would provide more funds for suicide