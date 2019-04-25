Speech to Text for Fire department in need of ladder truck

for that is set for may 8th. happening now ... you're taking a live look at a prayer vigil getting underway in moulton, where three businesses were destroyed by fire this week. that fire burned for 48- hours ... and required help from neighboring agencies. waay 31's scottie kay is live at the vigil now where the community is doing whatever they can to heal. just before this got underway, i talked with moulton's fire chief who told me this week's tragedy has him thinking about being prepared in the future. chief ryan jolly, moulton fire dept. "i think, now, the realization that it's something that we desperately need is kind of coming to the forefront of everybody's minds." the long-lasting fire that destroyed three businesses and damaged two others in downtown moulton, opened fire chief ryan jolly's eyes to the small city's needs. ryan jolly, moulton fire chief "we didn't have any way to get water from above." that's because the moulton fire department doesn't have a ladder truck. ryan jolly, moulton fire chief "if we don't have ten-story skyscrapers, if we don't live in new york city, we don't need a ladder truck. that's not the case at all. it's not necessarily the height of the buildings. that is a consideration, but it's the depth and width of the buildings." chief jolly says monday night's fire was a prime example of why the city needs a ladder truck. moulton had to depend on surrounding departments, like decatur, courtland, and russellville, to help put the fire out. it's something community members would like to see change after this devastating fire. rochelle abbott, lives in moulton "we're the main town in this county. so, i feel like we should have what we need in case our neighboring communities need our help. we should have that for them to rely on. we shouldn't have to rely on another county's supplies." but ladder trucks are expensive, and the moulton fire department just doesn't have the money. ryan jolly, moulton fire chief "if it has 'fire' on the side of it, it seems like it inflates the price ten times." but chief jolly says, without the use of other departments' ladder trucks, the fire on the square could've caused a lot more damage. rochelle abbott, lives in moulton "i definitely think it would be a good investment. it could save the whole town." ryan jolly, moulton fire chief "it would definitely give us the opportunity to protect something or have the resources and the tools on our own, rather than have to wait 20 minutes for another department to get here. we could go ahead and not be behind on the eightball and be more proactive." chief jolly says the department could probably get a used ladder truck that would meet their needs for a couple hundred thousand dollars. a new one would cost them four or five hundred thousand. the chief says the department has applied for grants, but so far, they haven't had any luck. reporting live in moulton, sk, waay 31 news