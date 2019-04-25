Speech to Text for New evidence in capital murder case

new at 6.. a man charged with capital murder says he's innocent... and these surveillance images will prove it. the pictures show demorris lauderdale hundreds of miles from huntsville, around the time austin rich was murdered. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the madison county courthouse after uncovering the brand new evidence in this case. dan, najahe-- huntsville police and the madison county district attorney's office both told me today they are looking into the new claims made by lauderdale's attorney..the district attorney's office told me it's working to get to the truth. chauncey bryant, lives in huntsville"man that would be mess up somebody's whole life." chauncey bryant told me his friend lives at the brixworth at bridge street apartments where the march murder happened. police charged demorris lauderdale with capital murder after they said he shot and killed austin rich inside rich's girlfriend's apartment in a drug related robbery. but the two people i talked to were shocked seeing new evidence that showed lauderdale may not have pulled the trigger. david clerk, lives in huntsville "i don't understand with that type of evidence how he could be sitting behind a jail cell." court documents filed this week by lauderdale's attorney show a receipt from a gas station in woodstock, georiga ... some 300-miles from huntsville. the receipt shows he bought drinks and snacks a little more than an hour before rich's murder. the motion filed by his attorney states ... "it is physically impossible for the accused defendant to have committed the crime for which he is accused." about twenty minutes after that gas station stop....surveillan ce cameras capture these images at a middle school in georgia. lauderdale's attorney says his client is arriving at work...and his time card punches prove he was there as well. chauncey bryant, lives in huntsville "it's real unfortunate man like if the evidence is saying he's not there." court documents state how lauderdale became a suspect...saying in part "from information and belief a witness at the scene, identified your accused defendant as the shooter to investigators and subsequently made two separate identifications through photo-array line-ups performed by the huntsville criminal investigation division." rich's neighbors tell me they hope whoever killed him, his caught. chauncey bryant, lives in huntsville"that's kind of scary to know there's a killer on the loose." lauderdale has been in the madison county jail without bond, ever since his arrest last month. i've reached out to his attorney to learn more about the evidence...and i'm still waiting to hear back tonight. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news. bond is typically denied in capital murder cases. however, lauderdale's attorney is asking if the case isn't dropped... that his client is at least be given a reasonable bond so he can prepare his defense. a