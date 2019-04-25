Speech to Text for Crews cleaning up downtown Moulton

in matching funds. happening today -- contractors will start cleaning up and tearing down walls-- after a fire ripped through three businesses in downtown moulton. the fire broke out monday night on the square-- and wasn't put out until wednesday afternoon. waay 31's rodneya ross is live with a look at what the clean-up process will look like. live will...alyssa...describe what it looks like today crews will go in and start knocking down walls and beams so the people who call these local businesses home can start to rebuild. vo the fire started at court street grille around eight monday night. it quickly spread to the businesses next door. in total...three businesses were destroyed and two were damaged. moulton's fire chief told us he believes there's about two million dollars worth of damage. this morning crews will go inside what used to be court street grille and start bringing down the walls and beams -- then they'll move on to the neighboring businesses. while the loss has been tough on the business owners -- and community -- they're all confident that the town will rebuild. "the one thing i'm sure of: this is a resilient community and we'll come back. we'll build back and we will grow from this. i am confident, knowing these business owners, they are also very resilient, they believe in this community and want to be in this community, i believe they'll be back. it will come back soon, with a lot of hard work and focus." fire crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire. live in moulton, rr, waay 31