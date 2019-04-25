Speech to Text for Council vote on Calvary Hill building

happening today-- the huntsville city council is expected to discuss details regarding the new location for the huntsville city schools alternative school. back in march, the council agreed to tear down the huntsville center for technology where the alternative schools is now...so they could build soccer fields. waay 31's casey albritton is live at city hall with a break down of the plan. casey? lyssa, will-- today-- council members are expected to talk about ways to improve the property and architectural details at the cavalry building. the city council approved the move to the building on poplar avenue at their last meeting. the old cavalry hill school property is currently being used by the boys and girls clubs along with parks and recreations. it is also being used for a small public library. with the alternative school moving to the new property this fall, the council is considering making architectural changes to the area. the city is looking to hire a local architecture firm called nola vanpuersems. they will be assessing the facility and looking at what changes can be made. the city is allocating twenty-seven thousand, five hundred dollars for alterations. the council will be meeting tonight at six to discuss the details about this move. reporting live in hsv, casey albritton, waay