Speech to Text for Joe Biden entering race for President

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

united states. new details, former vice president joe biden officially announced his 2020 presidential campaign this morning. here's a look at biden's campaign video, it was released this morning. biden is now the 20th democratic candidate to join the race. however, biden will have to face tough questions from voters on the allegations that he inappropriately touched women without their permission.