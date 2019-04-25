Speech to Text for Measles outbreak threatens Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

695 cases of the measles across 22 states-- and now you can add alabama to the list. health officials warn someone with the virus traveled through the state earlier this month-- stopping at a popular restaurant. waay 31's casey albritton is live in huntsville with a look where all this person may have stopped. casey. will, alyssa-- here's what i can tell you. this morning we know that person made two stops-- one at d&j travel plaza in livingston and another at chick--fil--a in fort payne. we don't know however-- if anyone who may have been at those same places in the hours and days afterwards is infected. here's what you need to look out for-- high fever, cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes may be signs of the measles. a couple day later you could have white spots in your mouth... and eventually you may end up with a rash that looks like this . will, alyssa-- here's what i can tell you. this morning we know that person made two stops-- one at d&j travel plaza in livingston and another at chick--fil--a in fort payne. we don't know however-- if anyone who may have been at those same places in the hours and days afterwards is infected. here's what you need to look out "you can be exposed to people you didn't even see at the store, that you didn't' even see at the restaurant, or at the drug store or anywhere you go." according to the alabama department of public health 20-30 percent of people who get measles have complications which could even lead to death. doctors say vaccinating is important... because it creates a herd immunity. doctors in huntsville say if you start having symptoms, you shouldn't go to see them immediately...you should call them first, because it's so contagious. reporting live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay