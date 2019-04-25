Speech to Text for Thursday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. happening today-- the huntsville city council is expected to discuss details regarding the new location for the huntsville city schools alternative school. back in march, the council agreed to tear down the huntsville center for technology where the alternative schools is now...so they could build soccer fields. alabama health officials say someone infected with the measles traveled through the state earlier this month. the person stopped at a chick-fil-a in fort payne and d-and-j travel plaza in livingston. there are now 695 cases of the measles across 22 states. rodneya. today contractors will begin tearing down walls and beams at court street grille after a fire destroyed the business. vo the fire started monday at the restaurant and spread to next door businesses. in total three businesses were loss and two were damaged. it took fire crews 48 hours to completely put it out. the crews are expected to start the cleanup process sometime this morning. will... several huntsville high students took part in a walkout to quote "talk and express themselves" over the death of nigel shelby. board member walker mcginnis who represents huntsville high school-- said he applauds the school administration for their response to shelby's death. former vice president joe biden announced his run for president this morning. he's the 20th person to enter the race in a packed democratic field. president obama praised his former vp-- but did not give a formal endorsement. , russian president vladimir putin says north korea is ready to give up on their nuclear program. but first--putin says north korea needs security guarantees before it gives up its nuclear program. putin met with kim jong un for the first time today. the russian president told kim he supports his efforts to normalize north korea's relations