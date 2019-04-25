Speech to Text for Rob's April 25th Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? showers and thunderstorms will be possible thursday in the tennessee valley. the severe threat is still centered well south of the valley but thunderstorms can still produce gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning. lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight and into the early morning hours friday. by sunrise on friday clearer skies will build in and sunny skies by the afternoon. it will be breezy and cooler friday with highs in the low to mid 70s. another weak system will graze the valley sunday but little rain is expected. next week could bring the warmest highs yet of 2019. some areas may even approach 90. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31