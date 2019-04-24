Speech to Text for Huntsville Pre-K students tour Chinese Lantern Festival

100 pre-kindergarten students in huntsville city schools got to visit the huntsville botanical garden for the chinese lantern festival. the children from five schools walked through the garden touring "the wild" exhibit while learning about different wildlife animals. the field trip is part of a partnership with p-n-c bank to get the children out of the classroom. the program coordinator for the pre-k program told us today's field trip tied into what the students were already learning. with this partnership we worked alongside them to develop a unit on animals. and so our students completed a unit on animals before coming here so that they would have some background. davidson told us the the lantern festival is open to the public and runs through may 19th.