Speech to Text for Person infected with measles traveled through Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

passed. tonight... we're talking to a doctor about your chances of contracting measles - even if you've had the vaccine. that's after someone who was contagious traveled through the state ... that person made two stops... one in livingston and another stop at chick--fil--a in fort payne waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he found out why there is still a chance you can get the virus if you've been vaccinated... and what to do if you think you might be infected... the doctor from huntsville hospital i'm speaking with tells me if you have gotten the two shots of the measles -- mumps -- rubella vaccine... you are 97 percent protected... but there is still that small chance... i spoke with one woman today who has personal family experience with the virus... she says its no joke... nats: linda davis is from gurley... in the 1960's... her younger brother got measles... linda davis/family was impacted by measles "we don't know how he got it, but it was really really scary." he survived... but she remembers her family not knowing if he would make it... linda davis/family was impacted by measles "for like 3 days it was touch and go." nats: dr. claudia gaviria is a pediatrician in huntsville... she says measles is so contagious because it can live on surfaces and in the air for 2 hours... dr. claudia gaviria/pediatrici an "you can be exposed to people you didn't even see at the store, that you didn't' even see at the restaurant, or at the drug store or anywhere you go." according to the alabama department of public health 20- 30 percent of people who get measles have complications... which may include swelling of the brain... and death... dr. gaviria says parents not vaccinating their children a reason for the comeback of measles... she's seen parents being apprehensive about vaccinating... dr. claudia gaviria/pediatrici an "i have seen several cases in the last year and it keeps increasing year by year." the state health department says alabama has one of the highest vaccination rates in the entire country, which is important... because that creates a herd so people who haven't gotten it yet... or can't get it... don't get sick... dr. claudia gaviria/pediatrici an "babies are born and people are less than 12 months of age and people are more than 70 years of age and that kind of a thing and that's when your immunity starts going down." nats: linda davis says even with her granddaughter being vaccinated... she doesn't like seeing more people getting measles... linda davis/family was impacted by measles "its very very concerning because of all of the children." the doctor from huntsville hospital told me if you start having symptoms... that you should call your doctor first... before coming in... because it is so contagious... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... symptoms can show up 7 to 14 days after you've been infected... but you can be contagious 4 days before that... the symptoms are... high fever... cough... runny nose... red or watery eyes... two to three days after those begin you can get tiny white spots inside your mouth... and three to five days after symptoms begin you can get the red rash... that is most commonly related to measles... the chick fil a in fort payne sent us a statement on the the situation. they said in part quote "the health and well-being of our team members and guests is our utmost priority, and we clean and sanitize daily to ensure the restaurant is safe." the restaurant says it is following the alabama department of public health's recommendations