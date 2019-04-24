Speech to Text for Students stage walkout at Huntsville High

tonight at ten ... we're reaching out to school and city leaders after a student protest at huntsville high school ... school officials confirm a few dozen students used their free study hour to quote talk and express themselves over the recent passing of huntsville high freshman nigel shelby who took his own life... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sarah singleterry spent the day getting reaction from city and district leaders on shelby's death. she's live now in huntsville with what shes learned ... that student protest happened here at huntsville high school in a tucked away courtyard ... and in the video you can hear a student say quote no justice no peace put our minds at ease ... i reached out to huntsville city schools board member walker mcginnis who represents huntsville high school ... he said he applauds the school administration for their response to shelby's death ... he made special mention of school principal aaron king who he said is known for listening to students and letting them be heard ... we also tried to get the mayor's response to shelby's death and how its shoved huntsville into the national spotlight ... drawing commentary from celebrities ... presidential candidates ... and national news outlets ... he declined comment and said he wants to leave any official statements to the school board because they know the facts and the family's wishes ... however ... councilwoman frances akridge did agree to comment ... and said now is the time for huntsville to step up ... frances akridge "if this is something that would be a tipping point for the rest of the nation to start thinking about mental heath in a really constructive way, then so be it. huntsville is used to leading the way, and we can do it here too." akridge went on to say she's encouraging everyone to take a look at how they treat one another ... in huntsville ss waay 31 news akridge went on to say she's encouraging everyone to take a look at how they treat one another ... in huntsville ss waay 31 news over in florence, the shoals diversity center hosted a discussion among lgbtq teens about nigel shelby. many of the teens attend florence high school. waay31 found out today shelby was a previous student in florence city schools before transferring to huntsville. the students met with two counselors to discuss how they feel. they talked about bullying and mental health too and more importantly how to prevent this from happening again. we can't sit by and watch this happen. we have to have better legislation. we have to do something. and better programs to help especially with the lgbtq youth because they are where it's hitting the worst. the shoals diversity center hopes to open more lines of communication between them and school systems to raise awareness about lgbtq suicide. florence city schools tell us they had additional counselors on hand after they found out nigel had