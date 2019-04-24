Speech to Text for Jeopardy Recordbreaker

taken to the cumberland county jail.. the jeopardy sensation is capturing the nation's attention. he is shattering records every night on the iconic show... and shows no sign of slowing down. one million what is the total dollar amount surpassed by jeopardy sensation james holzhauer on tuesday? nats james holzhauer winning jeopardy tuesday who is james holzhauer? he's the professional gambler from vegas, dominating jeopardy for 14 shows and counting. nat montage of holzhauer on the show holzhauer now holds the top five records for single-day winnings--with more record- setting in sight there's a strategy at play - betting on big numbers early, looking for those crucial daily doubles sot if we can use from sportscenter, you pick jeopardy legend ken jennings even recognizing the newcomer's prowess, telling wired magazine that "he thought he had seen everything, and this is something that he would have thought was just impossible" what is impossible? jennings holds the all time record for consecutive wins with 74. and total prize money at 2.5 million. both seem easily within reach