New Libraries Coming to Huntsville

two new, high-tech libraries coming to huntsville will feature more computers, work spaces, and even 3-d printing machines available to the public. one library will move into the current berachah academy building in north huntsville. the other, will be built where the old grissom high school used to stand on bailey cove road. waay31's steven dilsizian learned more about the plans for the new facilities and what the public can expect. the bessie k russell library has been located in north huntsville since the 1970's. but the small space hasn't been able to keep up with the times. take sot: bill turow - library volunteer "bessie k russell... i knew her when she worked at the carnegie library downtown which was a very long time ago" bill turow knew the woman that the north huntsville library was named after. he says the community libraries are in need of upgrades. take sot: bill turow "and they're very heavily used, so that's a good sign also... that we need the libraries, people are using them." adrienne bone runs the bessie k russell library and says the libraries have not been able to keep up with the city's growth. take sot: adrienne bone - bessie k russell library manager "as you can tell... its our space issue that's our main thing... there's a lot of services that we aren't able to provide because we are so small" the huntsville-madison county chamber is working to fix that. the plan is for the bessie k russell library and bailey cove library to be replaced with new facilities. both will feature the latest technology for a city that prides itself off just that. take sot: adrienne bone - bessie k russell library manager "we will have a workforce development lab, that should house about 8 to 12 kiosks of computers, and then we will also have a laptop machine that people are able to check out" 3d printing machines and handcrafting workshops will be in each facility too. banner making and sewing machines will be part of what is called the "makers space." but this all comes at a price. chamber officials tell me the new north huntsville location is fully funded, costing 4.5 million dollars. but the bailey cove library has not reached its fundraising goal yet of 11 million dollars. an entire new building needs to built, forcing the cost to be much more expensive. bone is just proud to see libraries continuing to do what they do best. take sot: adrienne bone - bessie k russell library manager "the library is something that has stood the test of time for centuries... and is something that it has always been able to provide to its public" in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. chamber officials say construction for both facilities will take